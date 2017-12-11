United Methodists Invite Public to Christmas Services

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Advent and Christmas services in both the Atlantic Highlands and Navesink churches of the United Methodist Church will be taking place for the next two weeks and all are invited to attend.

That’s the message of Pastor Jill Hubbard-Smith, who announced a Cantata by the Chancel Choir will be held at the Navesink Church, 112 Navesink Ave. in Middletown will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

The following Sunday, which is also Christmas Eve as well as the 4th Sunday of Advent, will include services for both celebrations. In Atlantic Highlands, the `10 a.m. service will celebrate the 4th Sunday of Advent, and a 7 p.m. evening service will be a family candlelight service with a special message for young churchgoers.

The 11 p.m. service will be a meditative candlelight service of communion and will be held in the Navesink Church.

The pastor extended an invitation to all in the area to attend any or all of the services in the two churches, to share the holiday and holy day season with the community. Residents are always invited to attend regular weekly services, which are held at 9 a.m. at the Navesink Church and at 10:30 a.m. at the

Atlantic Highlands Church. Sunday School for children and child care during the service are also offered at the Atlantic Highlands Church every Sunday.

For further information, or to contact the pastor, call 732-291-0485.