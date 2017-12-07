Students Raise Class Funds with Christmas Bazaar

PHOTO: Kindergarten student Brian Wagner of Red Bank has his picture taken with Santa.

RUMSON, NJ – On Friday, December 1st, students at Holy Cross School made their lists and checked them twice. They wore their Santa hats and skipped down to the gym where a winter wonderland awaited them. For months, the eighth grade parents and students planned the day: items to sell, treats to bake, photos to take, and a beautiful set to design. They dressed in their Christmas best and were the hosts of the day.

PHOTO: Eighth graders Madeline Barber of Rumson, left, and Ainsley Lang of Shrewsbury work the gift-wrapping station.

Each homeroom visited Santa on the beautifully decorated stage for a group photo. Children could also have individual keepsake photos taken with Santa, proudly played in turn by eighth graders C.J. Mauthe, Hugh Straine and Liam Sweeney. Then they were off shopping. There were scarves for Mom, tools for Dad, candy for siblings, and toys for Fido. Eighth grader Matthew Camillone served up made-to-order hot cocoas with all the fixings while his classmates served delicious baked goods provided by class parents. After shopping and enjoying treats, students saved some spending money for raffle prizes, including a giant stuffed teddy bear won by third grader Riley Keegan.

PHOTO: Eighth graders (left to right) Spencer Foley of Fair Haven, C.J. Mauthe of Rumson and Hugh Straine of Rumson serve up delicious treats.

The day was a great success and set a joyful tone for the Advent season, during which the whole school awaits the celebration of Christmas. The eighth grade class worked hard to make the day a success, as the money earned will fund their graduation dinner dance and class trip.

