NJDOT to Dredge Waackaack Creek Channel in Keansburg

Project will remove hazardous shoal and ensure safe navigation

(AHH file photo)

KEANSBURG, NJ – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a project to dredge the Waackaack Creek Channel in Keansburg, Monmouth County.

The $375,000 project is part of NJDOT’s comprehensive State Channel Dredging Maintenance Program to ensure and maintain safe navigation statewide. NJDOT’s contractor, Wickberg Marine Contracting, Inc. is expected to begin dredging on December 12 to remove a hazardous shoal and restore a portion of the channel to authorized depth east of the Keansburg Flood gate. The project is intended to operate 10 hours a day, Monday through Saturday.

The work will be done in portions of Waackaack Creek to remove sand shoaling. The proposed dredging depth will be 5 feet, and it is estimated 6,000 cubic yards of material will be removed. The dredged material will be placed in the Keansburg Confined Disposal Facility (CDF).

This channel was last dredged in 2014, and this effort is part of the maintenance cycle to keep state navigation channels safe and navigable.

Mariners should be advised that State Aids to Navigation (ATON) will be removed as necessary for the duration of the project. All mariners, including those utilizing human powered craft, should be especially alert to project pipeline routes and crossings. Updates to the Local Notice to Mariners should be expected as the project progresses.

The public is advised to be aware of and stay alert to the pipeline, buoys, dredge and other equipment during this time. NJDOT asks that no one approach the pipeline, dredge or any related project equipment under any circumstances, whether or not active dredging operations are observed. The dredge will monitor channels 16 & 13 on VHF radio. A 45-Minute advance notice is requested to make accommodations for passing.

The public should also be aware the CDF is a construction zone and entrance to the area is prohibited. All dredging activities will be completed before December 31 in compliance with State and Federal Regulations.