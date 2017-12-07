Nominations Sought for Brookdale Commencement Honors

LINCROFT, NJ – The Brookdale Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award and the college’s annual Honorary Degree award, both of which will be conferred at the college’s commencement in May.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to Brookdale graduates and attendees whose professional, personal or civic accomplishments have earned them distinction and recognition.

Last year’s winners were Deborah Josko, director of the Medical Laboratory Science Program Program at the Rutgers University School of Health Professions, and nationally acclaimed sculptor Brian Hanlon.

Honorary Degrees are awarded to two community members whose personal or professional achievements can serve as an inspiration to the Brookdale student body.

Last year’s winners were Carlos Rodriguez, executive director of the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, and Carol Stillwell, president and CEO of Stillwell Hansen, Inc.

All residents are encouraged to nominate a candidate or candidates they believe to be worthy of recognition. Nomination forms are available at www.brookdalecc.edu/alumni. The deadline for nominations is January 31, 2018.

For more information visit www.brookdalecc.edu/alumni or call Timothy Zeiss at 732-224-2887.