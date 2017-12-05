Atlantic Highlands - Navesink United Methodist Church Announce Advent Events

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church is proud to announce their 2017 Advent Season Services and Events.

On Sunday, December 10 the church will host their annual Blue Christmas Service at the Navesink location.

This is a night set aside for those who may feel alone during the holiday season; those who struggle and mourn rather than celebrate. This service will offer encouragement and strength, and help provide hope with the news that Jesus came into the world.

The Christmas Cantata service will be held on December 17 at 10am, also at the Navesink Church. Join the congregation as they celebrate the birth of Christ through music. The Chancel Choir, under the leadership of Music Director Conrad Erdt, will use the gift of song to rejoice that Christmas is approaching, and with it the gift of Jesus to the world.

The church will gather again on December 17 to present their Live Nativity from 4 to 6 pm at their Atlantic Highlands location. The community is invited to hear the story of Jesus’ birth and watch it come to life with the assistance of children and live animals. All children who attend are welcomed to don a costume provided by the church and be part of the show. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

The church will offer three gatherings on December 24. The Sunday morning service will be held at 10am in Atlantic Highlands, celebrating the fourth Sunday of Advent. Later that evening, the congregation will begin their Christmas Eve Celebration. First, at 7pm a Family Candlelight Service will take place at the Atlantic Highlands building. This service will include a special message for young children. At 11pm, a Meditative Candelight Service of Communion will be offered at the Navesink church.

Each of these services will be conducted under the guidance of Reverend Jill Hubbard-Smith. All in the community are welcomed to attend each event.

The Navesink Church is located at 112 Navesink Ave in the Navesink section of Middletown. Regular Sunday services are held here at 9am. The Atlantic Highlands Church is located at 96 3rd Ave in Atlantic Highlands and meets Sunday mornings at 10:30am. Sunday School and childcare is available in Atlantic Highlands.

For more information about any of these services, or the Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church in general, please call the church office at (732) 291-0485 or visit their Facebook page.