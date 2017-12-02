Middletown Township Open Space and Land Development Forum on 12/5

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - One of the most important issues facing towns throughout New Jersey is how to prevent overdevelopment while encouraging sensible growth. Middletown Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger, Ph.D. and Township Administrator Anthony Mercantante, P.P. AICP will discuss the Township’s successful Open Space Program and explain the process of the program in the face of development at a forum on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00pm at the Middletown Arts Center (36 Church Street).