Middletown Township Open Space and Land Development Forum on 12/5

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - One of the most important issues facing towns throughout New Jersey is how to prevent overdevelopment while encouraging sensible growth. Middletown Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger, Ph.D. and Township Administrator Anthony Mercantante, P.P. AICP will discuss the Township’s successful Open Space Program and explain the process of the program in the face of development at a forum on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00pm at the Middletown Arts Center (36 Church Street).
Among the topics to be addressed are what the Township has done to control growth and how Middletown encourages healthy expansion of the commercial tax base and the redevelopment of underutilized or vacant sites. Real estate professionals, business and community associations, business owners and residents are encouraged to attend. The session is held in partnership with the Middletown Economic Development Committee, a volunteer advisory body committee dedicated to the promotion of economic growth. Free event parking is available at the train station.