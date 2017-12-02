Made in Monmouth Guide Helps Get You Ready for the Holidays

FREEHOLD, NJ – Are you looking for holiday gifts “Made in Monmouth” County, or Christmas trees “Grown in Monmouth?”

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has released the 2017 Made in Monmouth Holiday Shopping Directory and the Grown in Monmouth Christmas Tree Farm Directory to help you find what you need for the holiday season.

“Monmouth County has you covered as you start to prepare for the holidays,” said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “Use these online directories to plan out what you need and where you want to shop before you even leave your home. You can find everything from gifts, to decorations and dessert—and it’s all made or grown right here in Monmouth County!”

The 2017 Made in Monmouth Holiday Shopping Directory contains more than 270 Monmouth County businesses that make unique products ranging from paintings, pottery, candles, hot sauce, wine and chocolate to handcrafted jewelry and woodworking.

“Buying your family’s Christmas tree from a local farm is a great way to support our farmlands and the local agricultural community,” said Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Agricultural Board and longtime supporter of farmland preservation. “Many of these farms also offer other products and fun activities for the whole family, which can all be found in the directory.”

More than a dozen Monmouth Country Christmas tree farms are listed on the directory’s interactive map. Simply click on a farm location to find the address, hours of operation, phone number and links to the farm’s Facebook page and or website. Some of the farms offer additional amenities such as visits with Santa, wagon rides to the trees, hot food, holiday gifts and crafts.

So don’t delay, check out these directories at www.visitmonmouth.com today!