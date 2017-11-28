RBR Art Students Collaborate to Create Logo for Environmental Grass Roots Campaign

PHOTO: Jennifer Borenius, the founder of S.U.R.E., a grass roots environmental campaign to reduce the single use of plastics (bottles and bags), presents RBR junior and VPA studio art major Sophie Navarro, 16, Little Silver, with first place in the logo contest for the S.U.R.E. campaign. The campaign was run under the auspices and support of the Little Silver Environmental Commission.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Little Silver resident Jennifer Borenius and her committee are passionate about preserving and protecting our environment.

“I did not want to be one of those people whose grandchildren look up and say, ‘You knew about this? And you did nothing?’ After all we are leaving them this planet.”

Jennifer’s grassroots’ group, We are S.U.R.E.! (Single Use Reduction Effort) Little Silver (S.U.R.E.) decided to make what impact they could in their own community of Little Silver, by working with the Little Silver Environmental Commission to reduce the single use of plastic bottles and bags. To accomplish this, they reached out to Red Bank Regional (RBR) Visual & Performing art teacher Claudia O’Connor for help with a branding campaign resulting in four RBR art students’ logo design creations. The art work was posted on the campaign’s Facebook page and even displayed at the Little Silver Kitchen tour. With voting from both venues and input from the committee, the logo designed by junior Sophie Navarro of Little Silver was chosen to brand the campaign. In Sophie’s’ simple design the S from the acronym encircles the earth and incorporates the recycling sign substituting leaves for arrows.

The contest results were announced at the November 15 Little Silver Environmental Commission meeting. Bonnie Winter Akey, the committee chairperson, collaborated with S.U.R.E. to bring awareness to the community on the importance of recycling and avoiding single use plastic items.

PHOTO: Pictured with S.U.R.E. founder Jennifer Borenius, Little Silver, are three of the four RBR artists who competed in a contest to create the S.U.R.E. logo. They are: Katherine Smith, 17, Spring Lake, (runner-up) First place winner Sophie Navarr, 16, of Little Silver and Kathy Trevino 17,of Red Bank. Not photographed is Morgan McIntyr, 18 of Little Silver. Both Morgan and Kathy won honorable mention for their submissions.

Ms. Borenius stated, “All four designs received great accolades and many people couldn’t believe the art was created by high school students.”

RBR’s VPA studio art program is styled on the model of an advertising company serving the art needs of a business client. For that reason Claudio O’Connor states, “We were delighted to be able to assist the S.U.R.E. campaign which gave our students a real-world project to work on and for such a worthy cause. It is one of the ways students can utilize their artistic talent to promote causes that are close and important to them that provide a positive message and could leave a lasting legacy.”

Junior Katherine Smith’s (Spring Lake) submission was chosen as a runner-up. Seniors Kathy Trevino, Red Bank, and Morgan McIntyre, Little Silver, both earned honorable mentions.

Ms. Borenius has also collaborated with the RBR Environmental Club. Student members Jay Izzo and Paul Schoening, both of Little Silver, created a Public Service Announcement to further the campaign’s awareness.

Sophie’s logo will soon demark S.U.R.E. brochures, the Facebook page and even reusable cloth bags that the Little Silver Environmental Commission is giving out to township residents.

Jennifer Borenius was most impressed with the water refilling stations that RBR installed throughout the school building to discourage students’ use of plastic water bottles in school. She hopes to introduce that concept to the local elementary schools. She is also collaborating with Clean Ocean Action, which is most excited about the campaign, and would like it to spread to other New Jersey towns.

Ms. Borenius states, “The hope is not to reinvent the wheel but to work together to advance this important cause.”

For more information on S.U.R.E., please email Ms. Borenius at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the SURE Facebook page at: WeAreSureLittleSilver.