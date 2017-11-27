Highlands Announces Annual Holiday Events Line Up

Henry Hudson Regional A Cappella Choir (AHH file photo)

HIGHLANDS, NJ - the Borough of Highlands is once again preparing to welcome a garland of festive events this holiday season. Gather with friends, family and loved ones to experience these annual holiday traditions in our newly renovated downtown.

The season begins with the Highlands Business Partnership’s 22nd Annual Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1st, 2017 with a rain date of December 2nd in Huddy Park on Bay and Waterwitch Avenues. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding their sleigh around town beginning at 5PM. They will arrive at Huddy Park at 5:45 PM. Mayor O’Neil and Members of the Council will light the tree promptly at 6PM.The Highlands Recreation Department will provide hot chocolate and candy canes. WRAT 95.9 radio will emcee the event and several local groups will provide a program of traditional holiday favorites including the Henry Hudson Regional School Acappella Choir at 6:05 PM followed by the Girl & Cub Scout troops. Dancers from the Carol Elaine Dance Studio will perform at 7:00 PM. There will be free horse & carriage rides courtesy of the Highlands Business Partnership. The festivities are free, and all are welcome to attend. The Highlands Business Partnership is proud to promote our Holiday sponsor, In The Garden located at 69 Waterwitch Avenue. Shop Local for fresh trees, wreaths, roping, flowers, gifts and so much more. Your patronage helps support the HBP holiday decorating program.

The Highlands Recreation Department and the Henry Hudson Key Club will host their annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday December 9th, from 9-11 AM at the Robert D. Wilson Memorial Community Center, located at 22 Snug Harbor Avenue, Highlands. The event is free and open to the public. The Baymens Protective Association, Knights of Columbus and the Highlands Fire Department will host their Annual Free Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, December 10th, 9 AM-12 PM at our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Hall located at 141 Rt. 36, Highlands. The event is free and open to the public. Please bring a donation of canned OR non-perishable food items.

The Highlands Business Partnership’s 1st Annual Winter Wonderland Run will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 12PM. Registration is FREE and begins at 11AM. The event is hosted and sponsored by Windansea, 56 Shrewsbury Avenue, where the run will begin and end. There will be a post-run celebration with costume contests, live music and food and drink specials. We will be collecting toy donations for the Highlands Fire Department Toys For Tots program, and canned goods and nonperishable items for the food pantry. Bring the family! Runners of all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are mandatory, Santas, Elves, Reindeer, Grinches, Ugly sweaters, wear your craziest holiday attire. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes following the run! Categories include Best Family, Best Male, Best Female and Best Child! You can register online at www.highlandsnj.com

Highlands Fire Department’s host their annual Visit with Santa - Toys For Tots program on Sunday December 17th at 1 PM at the Highlands Fire House located at 171 Shore Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

The Highlands EMS will be hosting their annual Holiday Gift Wrapping event, December 19th & 20th and the 23rd, from 6-10 PM. Santa’s Little Life Saver’s will be donating their time wrapping Highlands resident’s holiday gifts, free of charge. They will provide gift-wrapping and bows, or you may bring your own! The event will take place at the Highlands First Aid Squad Building at 34-36 Valley Street, Highlands and is free and open to the public.

The Highlands Business Partnership’s the 5th Annual Holiday Lights Contest is a perfect way to show off Community pride and light up the Holiday season. The contest is open to any residential home within Highlands Borough limits. You can enter online at www.highlandsnj.com, submissions must be received by December 21st, 12:00AM. Judging will take place on Friday, December 22nd, cash prizes awarded.

People interested in participating in the Holiday Lights can print a ballot with the registered addresses, and cast your vote for the People’s choice award. Highlands’ great establishments will be open late. The Highlands Business Partnership’s programs are made possible by our generous sponsors including In The Garden, WRAT 95.9, Shore Point Distributing Company, Montecalvo & Bayshore Family of Companies, Hufnagel Tree Experts, and TriBar Services.

For more information, visit www.highlandsnj.com or call 732-291-4713.

On behalf of the Borough of Highlands, we wish you and yours, a very Happy Holiday Season!