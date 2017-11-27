County Police Academy Graduates 25 in Basic Course for County Corrections

Details
Category: News

mcso corrections graduation nov 2017 2FREEHOLD, NJ - Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden is proud to announce the graduation of 25 recruits from the 35th Basic Course for County Corrections Officers. The graduation, held at the Monmouth County Police Academy on Nov. 21, comes after the completion of an intense 12 week curriculum that prepares recruits for careers as corrections professionals.

“It takes dedication, courage and compassion to have a career in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden, whose agency runs the Monmouth County Police Academy. “As these corrections officers join the ranks of professional men and women, those values will guide them in safeguarding lives and property and preserving peace in a correctional environment. I commend the family and friends of today’s graduates for the support they provided to each of these graduates during the past 12 weeks of transition from recruit to corrections officer,”

Of the 25 recruits, 14 will serve at the Union County Department of Corrections, 10 will serve at the Middlesex County Department of Corrections and one will serve at the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division. Training for the Basic Course for County Corrections Officers is coordinated by Staff Sgt. Christopher Citarella of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division.

Throughout the 12 weeks, the corrections officers engaged in physical training and drill and learned how to properly use firearms, batons, handcuffing techniques and mechanical restraints. They were also trained in unarmed self-defense and emergency medical response. Classroom instruction included topics on law enforcement and ethics, stress management, contraband and evidence processing, characteristics of inmates and drug interdiction and identification.

mcso corrections graduation nov 2017 1“These selfless men and women have committed their professional lives to serving in public safety and I applaud them,” said Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and member of the Police Academy Board of Directors. “Their extensive training and personal character leave them well-prepared for a career in law enforcement and we are truly grateful for their efforts.”

“The outstanding men and women graduating today should be praised for choosing a career based on service,” said Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, a member of the Police Academy Board of Directors. “Being a corrections officer is challenging work but I have no doubt they have been expertly prepared thanks to the diligence and expertise of their instructors.”

The presentation of awards went to Leigh D. Smith Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division for marksmanship and academics, Kyle R. Reardon, Middlesex County Department of Corrections for physical training and Christian A. Paez, Middlesex County Department of Corrections for merit.

To date, 690 corrections officers have completed the Basic Course for County Corrections at the Monmouth County Police Academy.

35th Basic Course for County Corrections Officers

Iris D. Brana                            Union County Department of Corrections

Michael S. Fredda                  Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Angelica M. Garcia                Union County Department of Corrections

Irlanda S. Garcia                     Union County Department of Corrections

Wesley Glessman                   Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Sean R. Graves                       Union County Department of Corrections

Brittany L. Greenhill              Union County Department of Corrections

Shannan M. Henn                   Union County Department of Corrections

William E. Hicks, III.             Union County Department of Corrections

Attila Hosszu                          Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Roberta E. Johnson                 Union County Department of Corrections

David G. Laboriel                   Union County Department of Corrections

Nicolas T. Leonardi                Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Wilson A. Morales                 Middlesex County Department of Corrections           

Jose A. Moscat                       Union County Department of Corrections

Christian Osorio                     Union County Department of Corrections

Christian A. Paez                    Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Steven Paladines                     Union County Department of Corrections

Cynthia A. Pydeski                 Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Kyle P. Reardon                     Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Yeimi J. Silva                         Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Leigh D. Smith                       Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division

Vincent L. Sorrentino             Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Sean M. Vaccaro                    Union County Department of Corrections

Shareedah S. Willis                Union County Department of Corrections

WAIVERS

Michael V. Aquino                 Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division         

Eric J. Geib                             Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division