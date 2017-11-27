Hidden In Plain Sight - An Interactive Program to Help Spot Signs of At-Risk Behaviors

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - On Wednesday, November 29, Red Bank Regional (RBR) High School presents an interactive drug awareness event for parents, caretakers, educators and all community members presented by Special Agent Timothy P. McMahon, Public Information Officer, Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey Division. The event takes place at RBR from 7 to 8:30 pm. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road, Little Silver, NJ. This is a free public service event and all community members are welcome.

Participants will learn how to spot signs of at-risk behaviors using an interactive display of a teenager’s bedroom. After walking through the display, participants will learn more about the common signs of substance use that could be hidden in plain sight.

The program is a sponsored by the RBR Board of Education in collaboration with the RBR BUC Backer Association and is coordinated by the Student Assistance Counselor. For more information, contact Lori Todd, RBR Student Assistance Counselor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 732-842-8000, ext. 342.