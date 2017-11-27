Friendly Town Rivalries Unite the Community

PHOTO: Group raises $10,000.00 for Lunch Break

RED BANK, NJ – This recent Black Friday marked the 16th Anniversary for the annual Little Silver versus Shrewsbury residents’ flag-football competition. The tradition was first played in 2002 and has grown every year since in to a very festive, well-attended community event. There were games for children, men, and women. This year’s event featured a dynamic addition with games for Fair Haven and Rumson families as well as the traditional Little Silver versus Shrewsbury games.

The four towns played tournament-style with the winners of the first-round games advancing to the Championships with the losers of the first-round games playing in a consolation game.

These hard-fought, flag-flag football games are exciting for all and of course bragging rights are important if you ask either of the four towns, but the true winner was Lunch Break and it’s clients. This year $10,000.00 was raised for the organization which will help to put food on the table for thousands of families in need.

Lunch Break has served the community since 1983 by freely providing life’s basic necessities - food, clothing, and fellowship - to community members in need. Its mission is to alleviate hunger and lead those they serve to self-sufficiency and healthier lifestyles. Lunch Break serves everyone, with compassion and dignity. The participants in this event really appreciate what Lunch Break does for the community. In fact, many of the players and their families from this event volunteered the Saturday before Thanksgiving at Lunch Break serving warm meals to those in need while wearing their jerseys. This football event has its playful trash-talking, but it is truly a culmination of the friendships that are a part of the four-town family on the peninsula. Following the football games, all of the players and their families enjoyed the after-party at Val’s Tavern in Rumson where “The Heaven” preformed. Ross Brewing of Red Bank graciously sponsored the after-party.

Rick Brandt, the event coordinator talked about the day and said, “All of the good that exists in Little Silver, Shrewsbury, Fair Haven and Rumson is represented by this annual football tournament and it is our hope that through our efforts together, we can tackle hunger in our community.” Brandt, along with the other 200 players collectively raised $10,000.00 and a truck full of food and clothing for Lunch Break for the third consecutive year. All of which, was presented to Gwen Love, Lunch Break’s Executive Director during halftime of the games.

The Mayors from all four towns always represent their Boroughs during the pre-game coin toss while the Fire, Police and First Aid trucks from the four towns line the sidelines with the hundreds of spectators who fill the park each and every year to watch the games. This event would not have been possible without generous sponsors and community members. To learn more about Lunch Break you can visit www.LunchBreak.org