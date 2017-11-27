Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties Trustee to be Honored at Hope for Children Foundation Event

Michael Salerno, BBBSMMC’s 2nd Vice President, honored at event

PHOTO: Tiffanie and Michael Salerno

ASBURY PARK, NJ–– On Saturday, December 2, 2017, Hope for Children Foundation (HFCF) is hosting a Mix, Mingle & Jingle Wine Tasting at Bell Works from 7:30 to 11:30 PM. HFCF will be awarding individuals who have significantly helped HFCF throughout the years and raising money for children and families in need within Monmouth County. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties’ (BBBSMMC) Board of Trustees member Michael Salerno and his wife Tiffanie are among the night’s honorees.

Michael Salerno, President of NPPG Fiduciary Services, joined the Board of Trustees of BBBSMMC in 2007 and is currently serving as 2nd Vice President. Michael’s strong belief in mentoring enables him to be an advocate for the agency, raising both awareness and funds to help create more mentoring relationships that make an incredible impact on young lives.

In 2009, Michael spearheaded BBBSMMC’s 1st Casino Night fundraiser at Convention Hall in Asbury Park with well over 300 people in attendance. In 2014, he took over as host and emcee of the Annual Food & Wine Tasting event held each May, and increased the number of guests and the amount of funds raised each year. Big Brothers Big Sisters has grown over the years and is now serving over 700 children with 1-to-1 mentoring and Michael has worked tirelessly to ensure that every child who needs or wants a mentor has the opportunity to have one.

Michael and his wife Tiffanie of Eagan & Associates have given their time and treasure not only to BBBSMMC but to Hope for Children Foundation (HFCF), a local non-profit of which Tiffanie, of another HFCF honoree, is a founding member. HFCF has been a supporter of BBBSMMC as well as other local organizations and families in need.

“Michael has been an asset to our Board of Trustees and it is my honor to attend the Hope for Children Foundation’s event to support him, Tiffanie, and the great work being done by the foundation” said William Salcedo, BBBSMMC’s Executive Director.

The event promises to be an evening to remember. Featured events include silent and live gift auctions, 12 Nights of Giving Cash Raffle (12 identified cases will benefit from this, stay tuned to find out the selected, well deserving families), catered hors d’oeuvres and food stations from the award-winning David Ellis Events, premium tasting experience with dozens of wines, liquor and beer donated by The Wine Academy, a handcrafted cigar station, professional DJ, dance floor and various live entertainers.

For those who may be interested in attending, tickets are $200 per person, and there are also exciting sponsorship opportunities available. Register today at hfcf.org. Hope For Children is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which is an all-volunteer based charity with 100% of monies raised going back to the local community.

For more information about the event, and how to register or donate, visit: https://hfcf.org/.