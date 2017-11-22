Henry Hudson’s Emma Curry Signs National Letter of Intent

PHOTO: Emma Curry signed national letter of intent.

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Henry Hudson Regional School’s Emma Curry signed an official National Letter of Intent to continue her stellar athletic career at the collegiate level on November 15th with over 50 people in attendance. Emma was joined by her family, friends, school administration and staff as well as coaches from both Henry Hudson and the Jersey Flames travel team as she made the commitment to play softball for the University of Hartford in Connecticut next year. “I am so excited for the next four years,” Emma said. “I am so thankful that my years of dedication have paid off and that my parents and coaches have always believed in me.”

Emma Curry is the second female athlete and first softball player in HHRS’ history to sign with a Division I school. Emma’s varsity softball coach, Mr. Vincent Whitehead said “Emma will hold most of the softball records for HHRS by the time she graduates. Her intelligence, drive, skill, focus and command of game is phenomenal.” During the 2017 season, Emma had a .510 batting average with 23 runs batted in. She scored 25 total runs including 5 doubles, and 5 home runs and was selected for the Shore Conference All-Division Team and was named Player of the Year for the Class B Central Division. Emma also plays travel softball for Coach John Schaffer on the Jersey Flames 18u Gold Team.

HHRS Principal Mrs. Lenore Kingsmore has watched Emma grow as an athlete and as a student over the past six years. "I am so proud of Emma's accomplishment,” Mrs. Kingsmore said. “She is an amazing softball player and I have watched her mature as a star athlete and dedicated student. Emma Curry defines student-athlete; she courageous, tenacious and talented. HHRS is lucky to have had her play for the past six years!"

PHOTO: Mr. Vincent Esposito, HHRS Dean of Students and Athletics. (standing) Seated L-R, Mrs. Lenore Kingsmore, HHRS Principal, Emma Curry, and Dr. Susan Compton, Tri-District Superintendent

Dr. Susan Compton, Henry Hudson Tri-District Superintendent stated, “This is an incredible recognition for Emma because she is leaving a legacy in athletics for HHRS as a female Division I athlete and will be such a star at the University of Hartford.”

Emma not only excelled in softball at Henry Hudson, but in varsity field hockey and basketball as well. HHRS Dean of Students and Athletic Director Mr. Vincent Esposito said that “The Athletic Department is so proud of Emma and all of her accomplishments. She is not only an outstanding athlete but is a tremendous student. She is also a fierce competitor who strives for the best on and off the field. We are so excited for what the future holds for Emma.” In addition to excelling as a three sport varsity athlete, Emma is President of HHRS’ chapter of National Honor Society, Vice President of the senior class, President of the Key Club, as well as a member of the Leo’s Club, the Atlantic Highlands Youth Commission and her church youth group.

PHOTO: Emma with her parents, Michael and Susan Curry, and siblings Alyssa (standing), Jake and Leah

Emma’s parents, Sue and Michael Curry are their daughter’s biggest supporters. “We are very happy for Emma as this has been a goal of hers for a long time and she has worked extremely hard to achieve it. We could not be more proud of Emma for what she has achieved and the example she has set for her younger siblings by her determination and effort in her academics and athletics and for the overall person she has become.”