Family Friendly Activities at Monmouth County Parks

PHOTO: Let your creative juices flow during Open Ceramics.

LINCROFT– This December go on a Wondrous Winter Walk, take A One Horse Open Sleigh Selfie, and become a Seashore Scientist with the Monmouth County Park System. These are just some of the family-friendly offerings the Monmouth County Park System has planned for the month. The complete schedule is as follows:

Wondrous Winter Walks

Friday, December 1 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown

Friday, December 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell

Friday, December 29 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet at the Old Orchard parking lot.

Tag along with a Park System Naturalist as you explore the serenity that is nature in the wintertime. FREE!

Winter Beach Walk

Saturday, December 2 from 12-1:30 p.m.

Fisherman's Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Take a guided walk with a Park System Naturalist along the beach while collecting and identifying some of the ocean’s natural treasures. Make sure you dress in warm clothing and bring along something to carry shells. Meet on the beach. FREE!

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, December 2, 16 & 30 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Visit the out kitchen and see what's cooking on the woodstove. FREE!

A One Horse Open Sleigh Selfie

Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

You bring the camera and we’ll provide the props including our pretty little red sleigh, hats & scarves for fun outdoor holiday photos. FREE!

Open Ceramics

Sunday, December 3 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft

Choose from a large selection of bisque fired pottery pieces to glaze and make your own. Children age 12 and under are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $6 per hour plus price of bisque ware; cash or check only. Pieces will be fired in about a week.

The Sounds of Christmas

Sunday, December 3 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Enjoy the welcoming warmth of the farmhouse with the backdrop of wistful music as Larry Mosser and Mary Nagen play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. FREE!

Roving Naturalist

Saturday, December 9 at 9 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet in the Marlu Lake parking area.

Join our Roving Naturalist for a walk and discuss seasonal points of interest, search for signs of wildlife, and identify a bird or two. This is a 1.5-2 hour program, but feel free to join in or drop out at any point. Dress for the weather as light rain and snow are not deterrents. FREE!

Seashore Scientist

Saturday, December 9 from 1-2 p.m.

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch

Explore different aspects of oceanography through interactive discussions and hands-on experiments. FREE!

Blacksmith Demonstration

Sunday, December 10 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Come see what the Blacksmith is making in his workshop. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Thursday, December 14 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold - Meet in the Province Line Road parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for this laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about an hour and see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy this walk. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Christmas Sing-Along

Saturday, December 16 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

This holiday season come to the farmhouse and visit with Rick Garland as he plays the piano for an old-fashioned sing-along. FREE!

Visit with Santa

Saturday & Sunday, December 16 & 17 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Enjoy an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas. Children can visit with Santa and walk to the farmhouse for a cup of cider. Be sure to bring your camera. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.