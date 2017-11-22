The Santa Run is Coming to Town

PHOTO: Crossing the finish line at the 2016 Asbury Park Santa Run.

ASBURY PARK, NJ - The Santa Run is coming to town! The 2nd Annual Asbury Park Santa Run is set to take place on December 9, 2017 once again at Bradley Park with the historic Convention Hall and Asbury Park boardwalk serving as the backdrop for the event.

Over 1,000 Santas will gather for a 5K race in support of local charity, Lunch Break, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing food, clothing, and fellowship to local community members in need. All runners will be given their very own Santa suit at registration and will run a closed course on the streets of Asbury Park. Keeping with the spirit of giving during the holidays, a portion of the proceeds from the race will go directly to the charity and there will also be a toy drive for local children in need. After the race, there will be an after party right across from the finish line at Wonder Bar for runners ages 21 and over featuring a special performance from local favorites Brian Kirk & The Jirks, plus food and drink specials.

Tickets for the event are on sale now with 70% already sold out. There is a special discounted ticket for groups of 4 or more who sign up at the same time. Following registration, runners have the ability to fundraise for the event via EverydayHero - with a challenge to raise $100 per runner and an overall goal of $100,000. 100% of all fundraising efforts will go to Lunch Break. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to the charity.

Speaking about the event, the organizer, Joey Garofalo of Little Silver noted, "After the incredible response to last year’s inaugural event, we could not wait to host this race once again in support of such a meaningful charity like Lunch Break. It’s an easy way for runners to make a direct impact on the local community and have a great time doing so.”

Gwendolyn O. Love, Executive Director of Lunch Break at Lunch Break says, "The 2nd Annual Asbury Park Santa Run represents not only the spirit of the holiday season, but the amazing spirit in so many people who come together to help us alleviate hunger in our local communities. We are so grateful to be a part of such an enormous undertaking and thank the organizer, Joey Garofalo, who has put such energy and heart into making it the success it is. This year will be bigger and better and I encourage families, individuals, groups, organizations, everyone, to join us in this holiday event."