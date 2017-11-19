Coast Guard Rescues 4 Boaters Near Keansburg

PHOTO: A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook heavy weather boatcrew rescued four men who were stranded aboard a 22-foot vessel near Keansburg, New Jersey, November 19, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook heavy weather boatcrew rescued four men who were stranded aboard a 22-foot vessel near Keansburg, New Jersey, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report around noon by Perth Amboy 911 dispatch of a disabled 22-foot lake pleasure craft in Raritan Bay, New Jersey with four people aboard, and launched the Sandy Hook heavy weather boatcrew.

The boatcrew arrived on scene and rescued the four boaters off of the unseaworthy vessel. The on scene weather was 30-knot winds and three to five-foot seas.

PHOTO: The boatcrew arrived on scene and rescued the four boaters off of the unseaworthy vessel. The on scene weather was 30-knot winds and 3 to 5-foot sea state. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Due to safety concerns, the boatcrew was not able to tow the vessel and left the 22-foot pleasure craft at anchor. The owner has arranged for commercial salvage to tow the vessel when the weather permits.

The boatcrew safely transferred the four men ashore to Atlantic Highlands Marina with no reported medical concerns.

“This type of boat was designed to be operated on lakes, not the ocean,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Smith, a crewmember at Station Sandy Hook. “Before leaving the dock, you should always check the weather, file a float plan, check your lifesaving equipment and ensure your vessel is safe to be out on the water.”