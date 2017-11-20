Tony Perry Appointed to Middletown Township Committee

Tony Perry being sworn in

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Township today announced Tony Perry’s appointment to the Middletown Township Committee. Perry, who was unanimously voted in at the Monday, November 13th Township Committee meeting, will be filling the vacancy left by Stephen Massell who resigned in October to take a position on the Monmouth County Tax Board.

Perry’s qualifications include his current position as Chief of Staff to Senator Joe Kyrillos, as well as his past work in the Office of the Governor — Sandy Recovery Division. During his time in the Governor’s Office, Perry worked heavily with the Office of Emergency Management, FEMA, Department of Environmental Protection, and the Department of Community Affairs in an effort to rebuild post-Superstorm Sandy, eventually assisting more than 2,700 residents back to their homes.

Senator Joe Kyrillos issued Perry’s Oath of Office as his wife, Alannah, held the Bible. “Tony exemplifies the important qualities of being an effective public servant,” said Senator Kyrillos. “He is committed to helping others and has the ability to navigate government and get things done.”

In addition to his State government experience, Perry has already played a significant role in Middletown, holding positions on the Middletown Township Planning Board and is President of the Middletown Township Library Board.

“Tony has also been heavily involved in the RAGE leadership against the JCP&L power lines, and is passionate about making a difference in our community,” said Mayor Gerard P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D. “The Township Committee and I are looking forward to working with him to continue making effective and thoughtful decisions for our Township.”

Perry will serve as a Township Committeeman through 2018. “I am humbled and honored to serve the residents of Middletown in this new capacity,” said Committeeman Perry. “We all know that Middletown is a great place to live and raise a family. I look forward to working with all the dedicated individuals who strive to maintain that exceptional quality of life.”