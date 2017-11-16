Make Coastal Communities Your Choice This #GivingTuesday

PHOTO: Families meet local service providers at the Center’s Annual Back to School Health Fair

Long Branch, N.J.—Coastal Communities Family Success Center invites the community to join them in their journey to guide families to success and build a vibrant multicultural community by supporting the center this #GivingTuesday, November 28, 2017.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Help others through the gift of your time, donations, goods, or your voice. Whether you become a volunteer, support programs with a monetary donation, or shop Amazon Smile with Coastal Communities via Long Branch Concordance as your choice non-profit it all makes a difference.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season. Make Coastal Communities FSC your choice for charitable giving this season, your tax—deductible donation is an investment in the future of the community. CCFSC works directly with families to identify their individual goals, provide the tools, resources, and coaching necessary to help them reach their potential. They offer free, engaging, weekly programs in parenting, literacy, finance, wellness, self—development, second languages, fun, and more!

“We’ve been blessed to have access to the 7th Avenue Community Garden and grow organic spices and vegetables. My family is always welcomed at the Family Success Center. I always leave with new ideas and techniques on how to interact with my children and how to teach them to be smart, independent, and respectful. The center has opened new doors for me and my family allowing us to grow and learn,” shared Virginia McGlone, volunteer and parent leader at Coastal Communities FSC.

Join the selfless movement and support your community Family Success Center, helping them to continue the essential work of growing strong, resilient, self-reliant families that are the building blocks of a thriving Monmouth County!

For more information about CCFSC, programs, and outreach contact the center at 732.571.1670, If you are a community member interested in volunteering, sharing ideas, or hosting a workshop, contact Jahmoia Rice-Norflett, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, at 732.571.1670 ext. 304 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .