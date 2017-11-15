Rivalry Series Flag Football to Benefit Lunch Break

RED BANK, NJ - With Thanksgiving around the corner, I wanted to remind you of this amazing community-filled fundraiser happening on "Black Friday" (November 24th) to benefit Lunch Break in Red Bank. I sent you this information a month ago, but I can only image how busy you are (especially around this time of year) so here's a friendly reminder to stop by between the hours of 9:00am and 2:00pm. The event takes place at Count Basie Field in Red Bank.

With hundreds of families already registered from Rumson, Fair Haven, Little Silver and Shrewsbury and dozens of local businesses sponsoring the event, it is sure to be a wonderful day. All of our participants will be volunteering this Saturday, November 18th at Lunch Break serving warm meals to those in need. I hope you will stop by on Black Friday!

www.TheRivalrySeries.com