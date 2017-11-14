Park System to Reopen Atlantic Highlands Section of Henry Hudson Trail

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ — Calling all trail users! The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce that the 1 ¼-mile section of the Henry Hudson Trail that runs from Popamora Point to the Atlantic Highlands Marina will reopen on Friday, November 17 at 11 a.m. A brief ceremony will be held at the trailhead at the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor to mark the occasion. All are welcome to attend.

"The reopening of this portion of the Henry Hudson Trail is a momentous occasion not only for the Monmouth County Park System but for all those in this community and beyond who enjoy spending time here,” said Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Park System. “Residents and visitors alike can once again enjoy this beautiful trail and all it has to offer from bike riding to taking a leisurely stroll with family and friends for many years to come."

Damaged during Superstorm Sandy in October 2012, this section of trail initially reopened under primitive conditions with long-term plans to rebuild it to withstand flooding and storm events. A joint effort with the Borough of Atlantic Highlands, the project called for installation of subsurface drains to convey water across the trail; new surfacing; precast concrete boardwalks; and additional water protection along the bayside of the trail. Work began in early 2017 and temporarily closed the section. With completion of this project, trail users will once again be able to bicycle, run or walk along the scenic Bayshore.

Opened in 1992 with a 9-mile section, the Henry Hudson Trail was the Park System’s first rails-to-trails project. Today it has grown to 24 miles and offers both a northern and a southern section. Running from the Highlands to Aberdeen, the northern section is 12 miles long. The southern section is still under construction and features approximately 10 miles of trail that are open for use. Once completed, the Henry Hudson trail will travel continuously from Highlands to Freehold.

To learn more about the Henry Hudson Trail, or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.