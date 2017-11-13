Christian Brothers Academy Accepts National Blue Ribbon Honor in Washington, D. C.

It is the second time the Lincroft preparatory school has won the award.

PHOTO: CBA Principal R. Ross Fales, Director of the National Blue Ribbon Program Aba Kumi, and Associate Principal Nunan. Credit: Christian Brothers Academy

LINCROFT, N.J. – November 9, 2017 – Christian Brothers Academy administrators traveled to Washington, D.C. this past week to accept the National Blue Ribbon honor that was bestowed upon the school by the U.S. Department of Education back in September. Principal R. Ross Fales and Associate Principal Sean Nunan were in attendance at the 2017 National Blue Ribbon Award Ceremony, held on November 6th and 7th at the historic Omni Shoreham Hotel.

Announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on September 28th, it marks the second time that CBA has earned education’s highest distinction for schools. The Academy was previously named a National Blue Ribbon School in 1983-84, the first year private high schools were eligible.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards. CBA was named an Exemplary High Performing School, which is defined as having very high learning standards based on test scores and several other factors.

CBA was evaluated in a number of different areas including school history, educational philosophy, academic curriculum, instructional methods and assessments, school climate and culture, engagement with families and the community, and school leadership.

“It is great to receive recognition for all of the hard work our tremendous faculty dedicates to our students each and every day,” Fales said. “The performance and involvement of our young men and their teachers is what ultimately earned CBA this award and we are proud to be recognized with some of the best schools in the country.”

At the awards ceremony, school administrators were addressed by Secretary DeVos and Director of the National Blue Ribbon program, Aba Kumi. The Academy was presented with a plaque and flag from the Department of Education to display at the school.

Remarkably, CBA was one of just six private high schools in the country to receive the 2017 National Blue Ribbon. The Academy was also just one of two high schools in New Jersey to be recognized. Over 75 percent of the private schools to win the Blue Ribbon were Catholic institutions, reaffirming that Catholic schools continue to be one of the premier forms of education.

Overall, the National Blue Ribbon award can be given to a total of 421 schools. In 2017, 342 schools met the strict criteria to receive the honor.

The Academy becomes just the 14th school in New Jersey to win the award for a second time. In 1983-84, it was then-Principal Brother Andrew O’Gara and then-Associate Principal Peter Santanello who led CBA through the application process, and ultimately represented CBA in Washington, D.C.

“Winning the Blue Ribbon for a second time is a great honor,” Nunan said. “It shows that CBA has continued to be one of the best schools in the country over time. This award honors the thousands of students who have passed through these halls and all of the teachers, staff and administrators who helped establish the school’s tradition of excellence.”

About Christian Brothers Academy:

Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) is a private, Catholic, academic preparatory school for boys located in Lincroft, New Jersey. Founded in 1959 and taught in the Lasallian tradition, CBA is dedicated to helping students become intellectually mature and morally responsible leaders for society. Through the combined efforts of the Office of Advancement and friends of the Academy, CBA awards over $1.3 million in scholarships and financial aid to current students. Experience the Academy at www.CBALincroftNJ.org.