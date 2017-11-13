Structure Fire in the Leonardo Section of Middletown Township

UPDATE: Arrest made



MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 11:49 PM on Thursday, November 9, 2017 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a “working structure fire” at the intersection of Thompson and Hamilton Avenue in the Leonardo section of the Township.

Upon arrival the first responding officer confirmed working structure, building under construction. Assistant Chief Russell Mount immediately requested additional MTFD fire units. The initial arriving firefighters employed ground monitors as the structure was unsafe for firefighter entry. Additionally, two elevated master streams were applied to suppress those flames. There was heavy fire damage to the structure and heat damage to a car across the street from the structure.

Approximately 40 members from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Brevent Park & Leonardo, Community, Port Monmouth and Belford Independent fire companies and the MTFD Air Unit and Fire Safety Unit.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 12:15 AM on November 10, 2017. The last units cleared the scene at approximately 1:30 AM.

There was no firefighter injuries during the incident. The Middletown Township EMS provided on scene medical services and rehabilitation. Middletown EMS support was provided by Leonardo First Aid Squad.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Department Assistant Chief Steven Schweizer

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photograph credit to Laurie Kegley MTFD PIO

UPDATE: Arrest made in fire at 53 Hamilton Avenue.