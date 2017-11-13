Veterans Honored at Highlands Elementary School Breakfast

Veterans from Highlands and Atlantic Highlands Honored

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Elementary PTO, Highlands Education Association, and the Highlands Elementary Student Council hosted the 4th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the school this morning.

Students from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands Elementary Honor Societies, and Student Council members from AHES and HES served breakfast to the veterans of both towns. The students at the schools, together with students at Henry Hudson Regional School, coordinated a drive to provide supplies that were shipped last week to the troops serving overseas.