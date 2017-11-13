Veterans Honored at Highlands Elementary School Breakfast

Veterans from Highlands and Atlantic Highlands Honored
HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Elementary PTO, Highlands Education Association, and the Highlands Elementary Student Council hosted the 4th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the school this morning.
Students from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands Elementary Honor Societies, and Student Council members from AHES and HES served breakfast to the veterans of both towns. The students at the schools, together with students at Henry Hudson Regional School, coordinated a drive to provide supplies that were shipped last week to the troops serving overseas.
An honor guard from American Legion Post 338 presented the American flag. There was a demonstration of flag folding led by U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Joshua Simpson, assisted by students.
Students from HES sang patriotic songs including a medley of Armed Forces tunes. And there were readings of poems the children wrote to thank the veterans for their service to the country.
Veterans were very impressed with the program. One veteran at the breakfast noted that only 20 million Americans today have served the country. He said, "It is vital to be here today so these youngsters understand that veterans are just regular people who live in town, but who did something very special for all of us."