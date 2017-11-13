Road Rage Incident in Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ - On 11/12/17 at 12:58hrs, Holmdel Police responded to a report of a fight on the side of Highway 34 near Casola Farms. Investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in a minor motor vehicle accident that escalated into an altercation between the two drivers: William Hyer, 40, Belford and a 17-year-old juvenile male.

The incident began at Holmdel and Roberts Roads when the two vehicles stopped at the light and the juvenile had initially used his signal to indicate a left-hand turn onto Holmdel Road from Roberts Road. The juvenile decided to continue out to Higheay 34 and proceeded to continue along Roberts Road. The Chevrolet operated by Hyer also went straight, and according to witnesses he honked, and made an obscene gesture with his hand. The two vehicles came to a stop at Roberts Road and Highway 34, Hyer turned onto Highway 34 southbound, and proceeded at a slow pace. The juvenile driver attempted to pass him. Hyer pulled his car in the path of the juvenile's vehicle and the two cars made contact and pulled into the northbound shoulder of the highway.

The two parties were attempting to exchange information when the conversation escalated because of Hyer's attempt to take pictures of the other vehicle's license plate and damage. The juvenile male attempted to block the view of Hyer's camera and walked alongside of him at which point Hyer struck him with a closed fist on the left side of his face. Hyer left the area prior to police arrival.

The juvenile was transported to Bayshore Hospital by Holmdel First Aid Squad, where he was treated and released. Hyer responded to Holmdel Police Headquarters where he was processed and released after being charged with Simple Assault pending a court date in the Holmdel Municipal Court. Lt. Keith Cannata, Sgt. Michael Hughes, Ptl. John Maguire and Ptl. Thomas Struble assisted in the investigation.