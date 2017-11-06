Veteran's Day Ceremony Set at NJ Vietnam Veterans Memorial

PHOTO: Remembrance Day Ceremony 2016, New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Holmdel, NJ (Credit: Michael Mahon)

Ceremony special guest and keynote speaker is Kim Guadagno, Lt. Governor of New Jersey.

Additional guest speakers include Lille Nuble, Director, Department of Veterans Affairs Newark Regional Office and Mara Davis, Associate Director, New Jersey VA Healthcare System.

Holmdel, NJ (November 6, 2017) - The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m on Saturday, November 11th, 1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, NJ. The event is open to the public, Veterans, and their families.

Organizations from throughout the State will lay wreaths as part of the ceremony honoring veterans. Ceremony Color Guards are from VVA Chapter 200 and United States Naval Weapons Station Earle Division. Musical interludes performed by David Hampson.

Executive Director, Sarah Taggart, announced Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno as the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony, “The Foundation is pleased to have the Lt. Governor address our Veterans Day attendees. She’s got an important perspective and we’re looking forward to her message.”

Kim Guadagno was elected New Jersey's first Lieutenant Governor in November 2009 and was sworn into office on January 19, 2010. She was re-elected to a second term on November 5, 2013. In addition to serving as the Lt. Governor, Kim Guadagno serves as the 33rd Secretary of State.

Lt. Governor Guadagno chairs the New Jersey Military Installation Growth and Development Task Force. The Task Force, created through Executive Orders Nos. 134 and 154, is charged with forging an effective blueprint for securing the long-term growth and viability of New Jersey's military bases and U.S. Coast Guard installations.

In Memory Program: Veterans from Across New Jersey Honored

Each year during the Veterans Day ceremony, six Vietnam Veterans are inducted into the Foundation’s In-Memory Program, a special recognition that honors those who served and later died as a result of complications from their Tour. This year’s inductees include: Richard Bautista of Marlboro, NJ; Wayne Demarest, Edison, NJ; Richard Di Mase of Jersey City, NJ, Nicholas Marx of Belford, NJ; Ronald R. McHale of Brick, NJ and Robert Schultze of Weehawen, NJ.

About Veterans Day

There are approximately 20 million Veterans living in the United States, men and women from every state and territory who served honorably in their nation’s armed forces. Veterans Day honors all veterans, whether living or deceased. Across the nation and in every community, it is an opportunity to give special thanks and show support for those who have defended and protected our nation, often at great personal sacrifice.

Initially established as Armistice Day, it commemorated the signing of the Treaty of Versailles that ended WWI. After the end of World War II and the Korean War, this national day of celebration was renamed Veterans Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Five Star General in the US Army, to honor American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day is always celebrated on the 11th day of November, and in 2001, Congress passed a resolution that designated the week of November 11 National Veterans Awareness Week.

About New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation oversees the operation of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and Vietnam Era Museum. The Memorial is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Memorial is a fitting tribute to the valor displayed by New Jersey residents who never returned from Southeast Asia. It commemorates the courage shown by all who served and continue to serve in America’s Armed Forces. Its companion project, the Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center, is a respected, national resource that presents factual and unbiased information about the Era.

The Memorial and the Museum and Educational Center attract visitors from across New Jersey, the US and from around the world. Compelling exhibits present a balanced perspective into the politics, personalities and the domestic and international policies that shaped -- and were shaped by -- this remarkable era in global history. School students, community groups, citizens from all walks of life, and especially veterans and their families, all are welcomed by a staff of dedicated professionals and volunteers working together to provide visitors with a moving and memorable experience.

For more information, visit www.njvvmf.org.