Registration Open for the 6th Annual World Wide Dance for Kindness Event in Red Bank

Red Bank, NJ - Life Vest Inside, a non-profit organization on a mission to empower and unite the world with kindness, is organizing its 6th Annual World Wide “Dance for Kindness” event to take place on November 12th in Red Bank. This flash mob dance is a part of the global celebrations promoting kindness. On November 12th, more than 300 local residents will unite with over 120 cities, 50 countries, and 15,000 participants to dance under the banner of kindness.

Life Vest Inside – Kindness Boomerang video “One Day” originated in Red Bank 6 years ago. Reminding us of how a simple act of kindness can change the life of another, this YouTube Video called Life Vest Inside – Kindness Boomerang “One Day” has over 27 million views today.

The flash mob dance will take place at Broad Street and White Street at 12:30pm in Red Bank. To register to dance, visit www.lifevestinside.com/dfk/register-to-dance.