Seven RBR Vocal Majors Place in the Doris Lenz Musical Festival State Competition

PHOTO: RBR VPA vocal majors took seven placements in the Doris Lenz Musical Festival held at RBR in October. They are (pictured left to right): Catherine Creed, Jack Faccone-Stockwell, Jael Cross (all Red Bank), Claire Taylor, Little Silver; Sara Zerilli, Millstone and Maddie Staudt, Neptune City.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - On October 7, Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) was proud to host the this year’s NJ Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing’s (NATS) Doris Lenz Festival for High School Singers. RBR Visual & Performing Art Academy (VPA) students had the largest number of participants competing among the top high school voices throughout New Jersey.

Additionally, a remarkable seven RBR students placed in the competitions. RBR took four top positions in the Women’s Classical Lower Division with Sarah Zerilli, Millstone, Maddie Stout, Neptune City, Claire Taylor, Little Silver, and Catherine Cree, Red Bank taking first, second, third and fifth place, respectively. Claire Taylor additionally placed third in the Women’s Musical Theatre Lower Division. Jack Faccone-Stockwell, Red Bank, took second place in the Men’s Musical Theatre Upper Division; and Jael Cross, Red Bank, took Third Place in the Women’s Classical Upper Division. (Divisions are divided by age.)

RBR Voice teacher, Kristopher Zook hosted the festival with RBR piano teacher Camille Thompson and retired RBR teacher Terry Whelan providing accompaniment for 104 additions throughout the day. In addition to the singing competitions, students attended a masterclass with a Broadway Musical Director and author. RBR students Mara Campolattaro, Rumson, Devin Barry, Belmar, and Claire Taylor all performed in the master classes. A college prep panel offered a mock college audition to students who received valuable feedback from the music faculty of eight various colleges and universities.

The Doris Lenz Festival funds the Doris Lenz Scholarship which provides students with financial need to participate in summer music programs. It is operated under the New Jersey Chapter of NATS which is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world. NATS claims approximately 7,000 members in the United States, Canada, and nearly 30 other countries. For more information on the New Jersey chapter visit their website at http://www.njnats.net/.