Holy Cross School Celebrates Grandparents' Day

photo: First Grader Nathaniel Mehl of Rumson and his Oma, Ann Tudor, who flew in from California for Grandparents Day, with her likeness displayed on the wall.

RUMSON, NJ - On Friday, October 27th, each student at Holy Cross School in Rumson had the pleasure of welcoming a grandparent or other special guest to school for the day. Some children were lucky enough to have four grandparents visit their school.

The annual event began with Mass, celebrated by Pastor Fr. Michael Manning, for the entire student body, faculty and over three hundred grand guests. The guests were then invited into the school gymnasium for a reception hosted by the PTA. They were welcomed by Principal Dr. Mark De Mareo while they helped themselves to coffee and pastries. Class parents gave guests personalized maps directing them to their students’ classrooms, while student ambassadors lined the halls to greet and assist guests as well.

photo: Second Grade sisters Ava and Portia Merklinger of Fair Haven with their many grand guests.

The hallways and classrooms were decorated with students’ best art work, including Grade One’s cut-out likenesses of their grandparents replete with glasses, golf clubs, shopping bags, and other accessories to match their loved ones’. Each homeroom had an activity planned so that the students and their guests could spend quality time together. In Mrs. Nicole Ariemma’s and Mr. Chris Miller’s Grade Four homerooms, children and grandparents decorated picture frames while class parents took and printed photos of the pairs to display in the frames. In the homerooms of Math teachers Mrs. Marcie Forsyth and Mrs. Kathy Chadwick, they played interactive math games together. And Mrs. Maryjane Gallo, Language Arts Teacher, led the grandparent-student teams in composing poems about the grandparents on the students’ Chrome Books.

photo: Fourth grader Michal Eagles of Middletown with his grandparents Kathy and Loren Eagles.

After a noon dismissal, students were eager to take their grand guests out to lunch!

photo: Seventh grader Paul Orzechowski of West Long Branch with his grandmothers Lynn Azzolina (left) and Betty Orzechowski.