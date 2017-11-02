Highlands Elementary Recognized as One of 7 Lighthouse Districts Statewide

Trenton, NJ – Today, the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) recognized seven Lighthouse Districts for illuminating the path toward academic growth and student success. The Lighthouse District Initiative is a result of conversations with many educators, families, community members, and students who encouraged the state to focus on growth.

Through the Lighthouse District Initiative, the NJDOE is highlighting districts that have, over the past several years, achieved academic growth in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics with diverse student groups. The Lighthouse Districts have demonstrated student academic progress as a result of setting high academic standards, using assessment data to identify each and every student's needs, and working tirelessly to provide the necessary educational supports.

"Lighthouse Districts show what types of academic gains are possible when visionary, instructional leaders, dedicated educators, and supportive board members work together on behalf of the children in their community," said New Jersey Education Commissioner Kimberley Harrington. "The Lighthouse Districts show that New Jersey is on the right path; their success has been contingent upon building a community of educators, students, and families who believe each and every student can and will excel beyond New Jersey's high academic standards."

The NJDOE will be engaging with educators from the Lighthouse Districts to create a sustainable support network for districts.

"By highlighting the best practices of the Lighthouse Districts, districts across the state can benefit from resources that come directly from their peers and illustrates how closing the achievement gap is possible," said State Board of Education President Arcelio Aponte

"We are committed to giving the Lighthouse districts the platform to be models for how to use data to tell the story about what students need and to support other districts in lighting their own path for their students' success," Commissioner Harrington added.

The seven school districts recognized as Lighthouse Districts include:

School District County Mainland Regional Atlantic Beverly City Burlington Black Horse Pike Camden Cape May City Cape May Highlands Monmouth Mine Hill Township Morris Washington Township Warren

Highlands Elementary School issued the following statement to their facebook page:

Dr. Susan Compton and Principal Rosemary Schutz are passionate about using data to tell the story about how to help students reach their full potential. They are also passionate about celebrating students’ success. The administration at Highlands celebrates and encourages students through school publications, academic pep-rallies, an Elementary Honor Society, and investments in media lab and a makers' space so students feel free to explore.