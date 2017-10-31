Brookdale, Delaware State University Announce Articulation Agreement

LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College and Delaware State University (DSU) have established a new articulation agreement that will offer guaranteed admission and credit transfer to eligible Brookdale graduates beginning this year.

DSU, founded in 1891 as the State College for Colored Students, is one of the nation’s oldest and most esteemed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Under the articulation agreement, Brookdale students who meet minimum grade requirements and earn an associate of arts degree in social science will be offered guaranteed transfer admission, transfer of up to 90 credits and an application fee waiver at DSU.

The agreement will also offer guaranteed admissions and credit transfer to successful graduates of the Asbury Park Dream Academy and the Poseidon Early College High School, two early-college high school programs offered in partnership with Brookdale in Asbury Park and Neptune.

"We are very proud and excited to partner with Delaware State University and provide new opportunities for local students to transfer and succeed at one of the nation’s premier universities,” said interim Brookdale President David Stout. “This agreement will benefit local high school students and college students alike, opening new doors for them and streamlining their path toward a valuable four-year degree.”

The agreement was driven in part by Asbury Park School District Superintendent Lamont Repollet, who also helped to establish the Asbury Park College Promise scholarship program in 2016 in partnership with Brookdale and the Jules L. Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation.

“I am excited to see the Asbury Park School District and Brookdale Community College partnership continue to evolve and provide a myriad of opportunities for our students,” said Repollet. “By expanding our offerings to high school students to include automatic acceptance into this premiere, historically-black university, we are raising the educational standard for schools throughout the state and nation.”

Located in Dover, Delaware, DSU was ranked as one of the top 13 HBCUs in the country this year by U.S. News and World Report. The university has an annual enrollment of 4,600 and offers 42 undergraduate degree options, 16 master’s degree programs and five doctoral degree programs.

Brookdale’s early-college high school programs, offered in seven municipalities across Monmouth County, offer local students the opportunity to earn a Brookdale associate degree by the time they graduate from high school. The first cohort of the Poseidon Early College High School program in Neptune is expected to graduate from Brookdale this May. The first cohort of the Asbury Park Dream Academy is expected to graduate in May 2020.