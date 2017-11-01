Prosecutor's Office Prepared for Election Day Issues

FREEHOLD – Representatives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office will be available to assist voters with questions of fraudulent voting, illegal voting and voter intimidation, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, representatives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office will be available to respond to reports of individuals casting a fraudulent vote, or attempting to cast an illegal vote and to address any issues of voter intimidation from any source. Matters of security at any polling place and any emergency that law enforcement encounters will also be addressed by assistant prosecutors who will be on duty during normal voting hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to respond to these issues.

To report any issues of voter fraud or misconduct call the Monmouth County Hot Line at 855-786-5878.

The State Office of the Attorney General will be on hand at the county Board of Elections headquarters to provide representation on legal issues arising at the polling places throughout Monmouth County, including but not limited to questions of whether an individual voter has been properly registered, or if an individual is eligible to cast votes for any election within their residential jurisdictions. The State Office of the Attorney General, which oversees the New Jersey State Division of Elections, deploys Deputy Attorneys General to help determine the eligibility of voters who may have been turned away by their designated polling place.

Judges are available at the Monmouth County Courthouse, 71 Monument Park, Freehold, N.J. 07728, to rule on whether a voter who has been challenged at the local polling place may be allowed to vote. The Judge, if persuaded by the voter, may order a provisional ballot or absentee ballot be issued to the applicant voter.