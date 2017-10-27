Red Bank Regional Student Takes 3rd Place in Photo Contest

PHOTO: RBR junior and VPA photo major Stephanie Flores, Bradley Beach, is pictured with Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, who presented her with the third place photography contest award at the Monmouth County Archives and History Day held in the Monmouth County Library in Manalapan on October 11. Her award-winning photography is projected behind her.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional (RBR) Visual & Performing Arts Photo major and junior Stephanie Flores, 16, from Bradley Beach, was awarded third place in the Monmouth County Inaugural Archives and History Day Photography Contest. County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon presented the award at the Monmouth County Archives and History Day held in the Monmouth County Library in Manalapan on October 11. The program was opened to all high school students in Monmouth County.

PHOTO: Stephanie Flore’s award-winning photo, entitled: “Dark City” in the Monmouth County Inaugural Archives and History Day Photography contest is pictured.

Stephanie’s picture of the Asbury Park Convention Hall and The Wonder Bar was special to her as it held special memories of her childhood at the Jersey shore. Stephanie shared her 3rd place award with Thomas Brown from Middletown High School South. Second place went to Riya Kumar, a freshman at Biotechnology High School in Freehold. First place was captured by Emily McNeill from Communications High School in Wall Township.