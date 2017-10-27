Ocean Entrance to Sandy Hook Closed Monday- Saturday through March 2018

SANDY HOOK, NJ - The Ocean Avenue entrance to Sandy Hook will be closed Monday through Saturday, 5 AM to 6 PM beginning October 27, 2017. This entrance will be open Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 8:00 am to allow entry for school buses and staff.

The park will remain open.

WHAT: Ocean Avenue Entrance Closure

WHERE: Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area

WHEN: October 27 through March, 2018

NOTE: The Ocean Avenue entrance to Sandy Hook will be closed from 5 am to 6 PM Monday through Saturday beginning November 1 due to the construction of the seawall by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. All traffic will be diverted into Highlands NJ to use the Highlands entrance during the closure. The park will remain open. The Ocean Avenue entrance will be open Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 8:00 am to allow for school buses and staff to enter the park.

Please visit our Facebook page at GatewayNPS to check for updates.