Red Bank Regional Announces its Commended Scholars and National Merit Finalists

PHOTO: RBR The student scholars are pictured (left to right): Samuel Zatorski, Red Bank; Victoria Lloyd, Little Silver; Harry Jain, Red Bank; Willow Martin, Little Silver and Stephen (Ford) Zacks, Red Bank.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional announces that Harry Jain, 17, of Red Bank was named a National Merit Semi Finalist by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Also named as commended scholars are: Willow Martin, 16, of Little Silver; Victoria Lloyd, 17, of Little Silver, Samuel Zatorski, 18, of Red Bank, and Stephen (Ford) Zacks, 18, of Red Bank.

The scholars are chosen from the top performing students among 1.5 million students who took the fall PSAT in their junior year. Semifinalists are the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represent the top 0.5% percent of the state’s senior students. Commended Scholars represent the top 2.5% of the 1.5 million students who took the exam. Semi-finalists submit applications to be chosen as finalists who earn scholarship money for college.

Semi-finalist Harry Jain, is a student in the Academy of Engineering and has been on the high honor roll during all three years of high school while taking RBR’s most challenging curriculum in AP course work. He also registered the highest scores (5) in all his AP tests. He has taken many computer courses and has competed in regional, state and national competitions as part of the Future Business Leaders of America and in Cyber Security competitions placing in top positions. He is president of the Math League and vice president of the computer science club. Harry is a member of the French and Math National Honor Societies. As a member of the science league, he was high scorer in the physics competition. He has contributed stories to the Buccaneer student newspaper as a staff writer and also participates in shot put in the RBR spring and winter track and field teams. Harry would like to study mechanical engineering and computer science in college for a future career combining both disciplines.

Victoria Lloyd has concentrated her studies at RBR in math and science. She competes in the math league and serves on the computer science club and is a member of the Math Honor Society. Victoria has competed in regional and state competitions as a member of the Cyber Patriot Club and is a founding member of the newly-created Girls who Code Club, which hopes to gain full club status at RBR. Outside of school, she is an avid member of the Star Astronomical Society, an intergenerational group, which studies the heavens locally. Victoria hopes to major in math or physics in college with a goal to teach at the college level.

Willow Martin is a creative writing major in RBR’s Visual & Performing Arts Academy. She has earned regional and national accolades from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and most recently had her play, The Late Shift, selected to be performed by New Jersey Repertory Theatre in Long Branch, NJ. She has made the high honor roll every semester since freshman year. She is the president of the Italian National Honor Society, a member of the National Math Honor Society, competes for RBR in the math and science leagues and participates in the mock trial club. She intends to major in astrophysics in college to become a researcher in the field of plasma physics/fusion energy.)

Stephen (Ford) Zacks is also in the Academy of Engineering. He is co-president of the Computer Club, and is a member of the French National Honor Society. He also enjoys the arts and has participated in the RBR’s plays and musicals garnering leading roles. He is also a founding member of RBR’s Mens’ A Capella group. HE plays tennis on the RBR team and hopes to major in computer engineering in college.

Samuel Zatorski is a creative writing major in the VPA where he has earned accolades for writing from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. He is a member of the Table Top Club, which he helped establish with his advisor last year. In college, Sam plans to major in History or Medieval Studies, with an interest in museums, living history and film & television.