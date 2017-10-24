County Clerk Announces Mobile Elections App Upgrade

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce the upgrade of the free mobile app, Monmouth County Votes, which is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app is designed to give voters easy access to all information regarding elections and voting.

Users can find out if they are registered to vote and download voter registration and vote by mail forms from the convenience of their smart phone. By scrolling through the app’s menu, voters can also find their polling place, access sample ballots, and view election results.

“Monmouth County Votes utilizes modern technology to engage more citizens in the democratic process and to make information readily available to voters,” said Hanlon.

The app also features push notifications to immediately notify users about important voter deadlines.

“With the use of social media and smart phone apps, we live in a world where we are instantly informed about news,” said Hanlon. “With our Monmouth County Votes app, voters are immediately updated with the latest voter news and deadlines.”

Monmouth County Votes can be downloaded for Apple devices in the Apple App Store or for Android devices in the Google Play Store by searching “Monmouth County Votes.”

If you have any questions about downloading the app, please contact the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

If you have any additional questions about voting, please call the Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.