60th Annual Middletown Veterans Day Parade - Nov. 5th

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2179 along with its Auxiliary, located in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, and the Mayor and Township Committee of Middletown will jointly sponsor the 60th Annual Veterans Day Parade on November 5, 2017. All Fraternal, Veterans and Civic organizations as well as schools and scout troops are invited to participate. The parade will assemble at 12:30 PM at the Bayview School, 300 Leonardville Road in Belford, NJ. The parade will step off at 1:00 PM and proceed through Campbell’s Junction, turning right at Cherry Tree Farm Road, right at Wilson Avenue and right at Garrett Place ending at the rear entrance to VFW Post 2179. The theme of this year’s parade is “Thank a Veteran.”

Refreshments will be served at the VFW facility, 1 Veterans Lane, Port Monmouth, New Jersey immediately following the parade. All are invited to attend.

Interested individuals or groups wishing to participate should contact Tim Nagle, Parade Chairman, at 908-256-3294 or email: tnagle927(at)gmail(dot)com to confirm attendance.