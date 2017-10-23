Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinets

FREEHOLD, NJ - Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce that the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28, from 10am to 2pm. That’s the day to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medicine. The drop off site will be located at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, 2500 Kozloski Rd., Freehold where a sheriff’s officer will be present.

“The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office is a leader in the fight against drug abuse and is dedicated to this effort which helps reduce the amount of prescription drugs that are readily available to our children,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “Opiate and heroin abuse are often fueled by prescription drug abuse. This takeback is an opportunity to get unwanted, unused and expired medicine out of our homes and to law enforcement agencies for proper disposal.”

The statewide event, spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) New Jersey Division, raises awareness of prescription drug abuse. According to the DEA, the goal of the program is to allow residents to deliver these medications to law enforcement officials who can dispose of the medications in a safe and non- hazardous manner, preventing them from falling into the hands of youths or into our communities. The program is anonymous and no questions will be asked of participants.

“It is important that the public become aware of the growing problem of prescription drug abuse among teens,” said Mary Pat Angelini, Chief Executive Officer, Preferred Behavioral Health Group. “I commend the sheriff’s office for its participation to this program, since it’s vital that unused, unwanted and expired drugs in medicine cabinets do not end up in the wrong hands.”

In addition to participating in National Take Back Initiative, the sheriff’s office has a permanent collection site, located at the front entrance to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, which residents can utilize at any time, all year long.