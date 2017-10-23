Holmdel Paper Shredding Event - Nov. 11

HOLMDEL. NJ - Is it time for you to dispose of private and confidential files safely? Come to our mobile paper shredding event!

Bring all confidential, sensitive and private papers. All papers will be shredded on location in a mobile truck! You can watch all of your papers being destroyed!

Do not bring more than 100 lbs. of paper per person. Due to heavy demand, weight limit will be strictly enforced. Service stopped once truck is filled.

Remove large binder clips. Staples and paper clips are ok.

This is a free service to Township Residents only. Proof of residency will be required. Any questions call: Holmdel Township Recycling at 732-946-2820, ext. 1956.

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017 (8:30 am – 1:30 pm)

WHERE: Holmdel Township’s Department of Public Works Facility Located at 14 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel