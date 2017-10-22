Bench Dedicated to Connie and Mark Strassburg

Mark and Connie Strassburg, longtime owners of Memphis Pig Out, honored at bench dedication. Photo: Lori Montana/Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce

ATLANTIC HIGLANDS, NJ - On Sunday, October 15, a bench was dedicated to Mark and Connie Strassburg to honor them for all the generosity that they have shown the members of our community. A reception was given after the dedication by the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce and the Community Events Committee at Salon 68 (68 1st Avenue).

The Strassburgs opened the Memphis Pig Out in 1985. After being open for 32 years, they decided it was time to close the restaurant and move on to other adventures.

It’s not only the delicious barbeque and salad bar (one of the last) that will truly be missed, but also Connie’s stunning flowers that brightened everyone’s day and made the corner of 1st Avenue and Center Avenue a destination.

During the years their restaurant was operating, Mark and Connie gave unsparingly to the Atlantic Highlands community. At the beginning of each school year, they hosted a welcome luncheon to the incoming seventh grade class of Henry Hudson Regional School with no charge to the students. Another example of their kindness was helping families impacted by Super Storm Sandy. They cooked Thanksgiving dinner for people who would never be able to afford it. They gave generously to the first responders and they gave anonymously to many of the events and organizations in Atlantic Highlands.

The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce, Atlantic Highlands Community Events Committee, Atlantic Highlands Fire Department, Atlantic Highlands Historical Society, Atlantic Highlands Lions Club, the PBA (Local 242), plus Kim and Phil Spatola, Justin Sonta, and Lou and Cindy Fligor contributed to the bench . Fittingly, the bench has been placed in Lesher Park where Connie skillfully maintained the flowers by the gazebo until it was removed.

Thank you, Connie and Mark, for your generosity, openheartedness, and for being a huge part of making Atlantic Highlands the welcoming and warm community it is today. We will always be grateful .

