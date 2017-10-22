Monmouth SPCA Raises $225,000 at 2017 Fur Ball

PHOTO: Freeholders Tom Arnone and Serena DiMaso, Honoree Kelly DeMarco and MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra. Photo credit to Victor Bubadias Photography

EATONTOWN, NJ - The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2017 Fur Ball on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel in Eatontown. This year’s ball was a masquerade theme and guests were encouraged to dress in costume along with their pets. The event was extremely successful, raising over $225,000.00 in funds for animals in need at the shelter.

The honoree of this year’s Fur Ball was Kelly DeMarco, a longtime supporter of the Monmouth County SPCA. Kelly has helped to raise awareness for its mission, create new fundraising opportunities with her creative, out-of-the-box thinking, as well as cultivate relationships within the community. Also in attendance was Sheriff Shaun Golden, Freeholder Thomas Arnone, and Freeholder Serena Dimaso. Dimaso presented the honoree with a certificate of recognition and officially declared October 14th as Kelly DeMarco Day.

PHOTO: 2017 Furball Committee Jennifer Thompson, Karen Kurtiak, Abbey Feiler-Kober, Kathleen Buff, Adrianna Sands, Fran Turner, Heather Licitra, Drbra DeCaro-Robinson, Carol Brockriede and Peggy Blazewicz

A rundown of the night included cocktail hour, a costume contest that the furrier guests competed in, as well as dinner and performances all hosted by the event emcee, Richard Robinson. Throughout the night guests were able to enjoy music by the bands “Misfit Johnny” and “Des and the Swagmatics”, and unique performances by entertainers such as a stilt walker, contortionist and living statues. Guests were also able to participate in a silent auction. Prizes included exotic trips, spa services, nights out, pet gift baskets, the chance to shadow a MCSPCA Law Enforcement Officer for the day, and even the opportunity to have your child’s next birthday party at the MCSPCA.

The night would not have been possible without all of the support from the MCSPCA community, specifically the 2017 Fur Ball Presenting Sponsor, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Diamond sponsors included Cushman & Wakefield, KV National Land, and Seyfarth Shaw LLP. For a full listing of supporters, see the MCSPCA website.

"We were thrilled that this year's Fur Ball raised over $225,000.00," said Barbara Lovell-Napoli, MCSPCA Director of Development, "Our honoree's goal has always been to support our programs in the biggest way possible, and Kelly DeMarco is very pleased with our results. The 14th also happened to be Kelly’s birthday, and the generous support shown to achieve her goal of a banner event for the shelter helped to make her celebration even more meaningful. We are grateful to everyone who participated!”"

PHOTO: 2017 Fur Ball Guests

The Fur Ball is one of the MCSPCA's largest fundraising events of the year. Proceeds help to care for the over 5,000 homeless, abused and abandoned animals they take in each year. The Monmouth County SPCA is now gearing up for their Valentine's Day Brunch being held on February 11, 2018 at the Navesink Country Club. For information on any upcoming events, please email or call 732-440-1548 or visit the MCSPCA website at www.monmouthcountyspca.org.