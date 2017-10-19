This Halloween Party Has it All: Psychics, Scares, Treats, Tunes – Even a Classic Scary Movie

PHOTO: Guests and ghouls out on the town at last year's Atlantic Frightlands Halloween scare.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - In its fifth year, the Atlantic Frightlands Creative Group is organizing a special Halloween Party fundraiser for the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC). The party will be held on Friday, October 27, from 7:30 - 9:30pm at the AHAC Gallery, 54 First Avenue. The event also includes a classic scary movie screening at nearby Atlantic Cinemas after the party.

“Each year we are dedicated to putting on a great show and, at the same time, a fun -- and safe -- alternative to trick-or-treating for kids and parents,” said organizer Jon Crowley. He continued, “this year we wanted to change things up a bit and put on a great party -- everything you'd want under one roof to make your Halloween complete!”

PHOTO: Atlantic Frightlands Halloween scare

Co-organizer JoAnn Molnar said, “Come in costume and join in the fun! We will have ‘fun eats’ like pizza, finger sandwiches, hot chocolate, and candy treats. And the entertainment will be amazing too! You won't believe how gifted our psychic medium is!” The medium, well-known Anthony Dijoseph from Long Island, is set to begin shooting a TV show with Crowley, who is also an Emmy award-winning television producer.

Crowley spends several months each year organizing local Halloween festivities. “We'll probably return to our popular Ghost Walking Tour next year, but because of this year’s hectic campaign, we decided to keep things fresh by throwing a big party. Popular local rockers The Glycerines will be playing great Halloween cover songs, and there's going to be lots of fun stuff for kids to do. And we are going to throw in a scary movie with all sorts of stuff jumping out at you, so it will be a night to remember!”

PHOTO: Atlantic Frightlands Halloween scare Photos courtesy of Jon Crowley

Tickets are $15 per adult, and $9 per child (up to 12 years old). Tickets include all food, activities, and the movie. There will be pizza, treats, a costume contest, psychic readings, pumpkin painting, face painting, tarot card readings, a photo booth, and live music from The Glycerines. Tickets also include a special late-night ‘interactive’ screening (loaded with surprise scares!) of a classic horror flick at the Atlantic Cinemas (a quick two-minute walk from the party on First Avenue). Space is limited; purchase tickets online at www.aharts.org. The party is recommended for ages 7+; the movie is appropriate for tweens and up. Watch for more event and movie details on the website too. One ticket gives you everything you’ll want or need to make your Halloween complete!

All proceeds benefit the AHAC, a non-profit 501©3 organization.