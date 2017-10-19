Red Bank Regional to Host Women’s Education Forum - A Community Conversation

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) will host an important Women’s Education Forum on how what you eat affects your health. The documentary “What the Health: You are What you Eat, so What are You Eating?” will be shown in the RBR auditorium followed by a discussion led by a panel of experts. Panel Speakers include: Dr. James Proodian, DC, CCSP, CSCS, President and Founder of the Natural Healthcare Center; Dr. Oscar Coetzee, Ph.D., DCN, Clinical Nutritionist; Marcy T. Ragan, Chef and Owner, relishyourchef.com. This event is a collaboration of We Forum, Monmouth Medical Center and The SOURCE, RBR’s School Based Youth Services Program RSVPs are requested by Monday, October 30 to Evelyn Nitis at 732-923-7525 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The event is free. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road, Little Silver, NJ 07739.

Everyone is welcome, although the event is geared toward women since according to the sponsors, “When you educate a woman, she empowers her family, and tougher we can evolve a community.”