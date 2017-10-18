Knights of Columbus Donate to Deborah Heart and Lung Center

PHOTO: Knight Bob Rosko with granddaughter Gianna collecting donations outside the Foodtown Supermarket in Atlantic Highlands.

The Rev. Joseph J. Donnelly Council #11660, Knights of Columbus of Highlands, recently raised $1,200 for Deborah Heart and Lung Center, New Jersey’s only specialty cardiac hospital, which in 95 years has never billed a patient for heart, lung, or vascular care.

The Knights of Columbus spirit of giving ripples out everywhere, including Brother Knight Bob Rosko and his young, philanthropic, granddaughter Gianna, who when she heard that grandpa was collecting money to help people, opened her piggy bank and gave all but two quarters away!