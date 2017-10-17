Monmouth Open Quidditch Tournament to be Held in Atlantic Highlands on Saturday

PHOTO: UCLA vs Arkansas at the Quidditch World Cup 7 on April 6th 2014 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Source: Wikipedia)

Atlantic Highlands, NJ – Real-life Quidditch is coming to Monmouth County. The Monmouth Open Quidditch Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. The Monmouth Open will host ten college and community teams from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The teams playing are all vying for spots in either the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast Regional Championships held by US Quidditch (USQ).

Quidditch is a co-ed, full-contact sport that has been described as a cross between rugby and dodgeball that is played by over 4,000 athletes on 200 teams nationwide, and in over 26 countries. The rules have been adapted from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series.

The teams expected to play on Saturday are (this list may change):

Lock Haven University Quidditch

RIT Dark Marks

Hofstra University Flying Dutchmen

Reluctantly Unaffiliated Quidditch

The Warriors

Syracuse Quidditch

Macaulay Marauders

Stony Brook Quidditch

Atlantic Dragons

Stockton University Ospreys

Morning games are at Kunkle Memorial Field, Highlands Avenue and Brevent Avenue, Leonardo, NJ, beginning at 8:0am through 12:00 noon.

Afternoon games are at Fireman’s Memorial Field, Highlands Avenue and Avenue C, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, beginning at 1:00pm through 5:00pm.

Members of the public are invited to come out, cheer on their favorite team, and learn more about this exciting college sport.

About US Quidditch

US Quidditch is the national governing body for the sport of quidditch. USQ advances the sport by organizing events and programs that build community and empower all genders to compete together. Want to know more about USQ and quidditch? Visit www.usquidditch.org .

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1989174224699667/