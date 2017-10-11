Cupcake Bake Off to Benefit the Victims in Puerto Rico

ASBURY PARK, NJ - On Sunday, October 29, 2017 the Hotel Tides will be hosting their First Annual Cupcake Bake Off to benefit the victims of Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria.

100% of funds raised will be donated to the victims of PR through "One American Appeal," an organization founded by the five former living presidents.

Entries must be pre-registered at [email protected],com. Entries will be asked to submit one dozen cupcakes for consideration. There will be a $10 entry fee or a $15 fee for day of entries.

There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. The "Best Overall" will be auctioned off and remaining cupcakes will be available for all to enjoy!

There will also be a silent auction, pie throwing station and a 50/50 raffle.

"Watching the response to Puerto Rico has been absolutely heartbreaking. This is a humanitarian crisis, and it is our responsibility to do what we can."

- Ryan Jimenez, General Manager, the Hotel Tides

The event will take place from 2-5pm at the Hotel Tides, located at 408 Seventh Ave. in Asbury Park.

Please contact Ryan Jimenez at 732-897-7744 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like more information regarding this event.