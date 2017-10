Fire Prevention Week - In a Fire, Every Second Counts

That’s why this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme: “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” is so important. It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan. Here’s this year’s key campaign messages:

We’ve developed a series of Sparky video clips that reinforce important home escape planning and practice messages. Feel free to use the clips to promote this year’s campaign on social media, during classroom visits, or however they best serves your needs. In the video above, Sparky says know two ways out of every room. See all the videos.