Thompson Park Day is Sunday, October 15

LINCROFT - From start to finish, Thompson Park Day is fun for the whole family! A celebration of the season, the event is held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 15 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Free activities for the day include canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), kids’ races, pie-eating contests, entertainment, mini golf, and more. Activities requiring two tickets ($1 per ticket) or a wristband ($10 per person) are archery, bungee trampoline, climbing wall, inflatable rides, laser tag, wagon rides, Turbo Twister and Turbo Tubs. For pumpkin painting and ceramics only tickets will be accepted, two tickets each.

A scarecrow contest will be held from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Entries are $10 in advance or $12 day of event. The Friends of the Parks will hold their annual Strut Your Mutt doggie costume contest as well. Details for both the scarecrow and “Strut Your Mutt” contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

Scheduled activities for the day include:

Kids’ Races:

Diaper Derby:

(Crawlers) 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Tot Trot:

(Walkers to 17 mos.) 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

(18 to 23 mos.) 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

(2 to 3 yrs.) 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.

Pee Wee Run:

(4 to 6 yrs.) 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Sack Races:

(7 to 8 yrs.) 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m.

(9 to 10 yrs.) 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

Entertainment:

Theater Barn:

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - History of Balloons with Nick the Balloonatic

1:15 p.m. -2 p.m. - Aesop’s Fables - a Puppet Adventure

2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m. - Doc Rocko Shocko Spooktacular Magic Show

4:15 p.m.-5 p.m. - Hilarious Halloween Hijinx with Brenn & Doug

Strolling Performers:

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Freaky Frankie and his Monster Baloonz

1-4 p.m. - Nick the Balloonatic

1-5 p.m. - Zombie Stiltwalker

To learn more about Thompson Park Day or other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.