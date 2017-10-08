Ship Ahoy Raffle Nets Over $7,000 for Local Education Foundation

PHOTO: Seabright Councilman Charles Rooney III pulls the winning ticket with Henry Hudson TriDistrict Education Foundation President Corinna Thuss. Photo credit: Melissa Mohr

SEA BRIGHT, NJ - On September 24, the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation (HHTDEF) announced the winner of their 2017 raffle prize for a family membership to Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright for the 2018 season, generously made available by club owners Darrell and Marie Jackson of Atlantic Highlands.

The raffle began in May and ended on Sunday, September 24th at 1pm where the Foundation trustees gathered at Ship Ahoy Beach Club for the drawing. Sea Bright Council member Charles Rooney III pulled the winning ticket from the basket of nearly 800 entries. Jan and Kevin Plumaker of Atlantic Highlands, the lucky winners, responded ‘Thank you to the Jacksons for their generous donation of the Ship Ahoy membership and to the HHTDEF for their tireless efforts in raising funds to support the valuable equipment, programs and events for the students-our future!!’

“We would like to thank the Jacksons for making the family membership raffle available for the second year in a row. This raffle not only raises funds but also raises awareness of the Foundation and the wonderful STEAM programs and equipment granted to the tri-district schools” said Foundation President Corinna Thuss. Marie Jackson has served on the HHTDEF board since its inception in 2014.

PHOTO: Left to right… Alyson Denzler Board President of AHES, Foundation Member Crystel Denvir, Superintendent Dr. Susan Compton, Seabright Councilman Charles Rooney III, Ship Ahoy Owner, Darrel Jackson, HHTDEF President, Corinna Thuss, Vice President Karen Britton, Treasurer Linda Frasciello and Foundation member Lisa Sanders.

Since 2014, over $65,000 has been raised and disbursed in support of STEM/STEAM-related curricula in the Henry Hudson Tri-District, and teachers and students have felt the positive impact on their education.

The mission of the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation, a registered 501 © 3, is to support innovations in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math programs (STEAM) and athletics at the Tri-District of Atlantic Highlands Elementary School (AHES), Highlands Elementary School (HES) and Henry Hudson Regional School (HHRS). To meet these goals, the Foundation relies on three main sources of funding: private donations, fundraising events, and grants from philanthropic organizations.

For more information, upcoming events and pictures from past events, please visit http://www.hhtdef.org, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit us on Facebook.