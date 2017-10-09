Enter the Deep Cut Gardens' 2018 Photography Exhibit

PHOTO: This photography exhibit theme is Deep Cut Gardens from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ — Calling all photographers! The Monmouth County Park System is looking for entries for its photography exhibit to be held at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown. This year’s theme is Deep Cut Gardens from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary. Professional and amateur photographers of all ages are invited to submit images for consideration into the show. Entry categories include youth (under age 18), amateur adult, and professional adult. Each category will have a first, second and third place photograph. A best in show will also be awarded. Eleven honorable mentions will be selected in total from all categories.

The cost to enter is $10 per person; maximum of two entries. Acceptance into the show is not guaranteed. If selected, only one piece will be exhibited in the show. Rules and entry form are available on the Deep Cut Gardens' page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com and at the site. Entry deadline is November 30. For more information on entering, please email Ruth Carll at

The exhibit will be open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., January 6-31 at the Deep Cut Gardens Horticultural Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. An opening reception is planned from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, January 6 when the public is invited to view the exhibit and meet the photographers.

For information on the photography exhibit or Deep Cut Gardens, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.